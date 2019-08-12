Osimhen Announces Arrival in Ligue 1 with Brace for Lille

Duro Ikhazuagbe with agency report

Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen, marked his French Ligue 1 debut on Sunday with two goals as last year’s runners-up Lille kicked off their new campaign with a 2-1 victory over Nantes.

Christophe Galtier’s wards who finished 16 points behind champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last season were indebted to Osimhen at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

Osimhen who joined the Great Danes on a long-term deal to replace Nicolas Pepe who switched to Arsenal for £72 million, took a fitting first step toward replacing the new Gunner, scoring after just 19 minutes on the field.

“When I have opportunities, I don’t want to miss them,” said the 20-year-old after the game. “I’m not yet 100 percent but I’m training hard and I know that with time I’ll be in top shape physically.”

The five-time Nigeria international was signed from Belgian outfit Charleroi in the close season.

Zeki Celik deflected Andrei Girotto’s strike into his own net six minutes after the break for the first goal of Christian Gourcuff’s reign as Nantes coach.

After latching on to Zeki Celik’s long pass, the forward found himself in blissful solitude in front of goal as he fired past Alban Lafont.

The Nigerian converted again off a Celik through-ball with 10 minutes left to play, after the latter’s own goal had levelled the scores for Nantes.

Osimhen formed a front four alongside Tim Weah, Jonathan Ikone and Jonathan Bamba – a combo that will surely produce plenty of goals as the Ligue 1 season gets underway.

Lille travel to Amiens SC for their next fixture on August 17 with the former Wolfsburg man expected to play a crucial role.

Meanwhile, Osimhen’s Eagles teammate, Henry Onyekuru arrived Monaco yesterday

to seal a five-year contract with AS Monaco subject to passing a routine medical conducted on Sunday afternoon.

His arrival in France was delayed by a visa hitch. He will be presented to the media today.

Onyekuru’s parent club, Everton, are believed to have agreed a 15million Euros transfer for the Nigerian exciting winger.

This was after Everton application for a work permit for the player was not granted by the British Home Office.

‘Prince of Monaco’ Victor Ikpeba was the most successful Nigeria star at the Principality club where he won the French Ligue 1 and was crowned CAF African Player of the Year in 1997.

The likes of Sani Kaita and Lukman Haruna have also featured for Monaco.