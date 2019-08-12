Lawyer Threatens Legal Action against Kwese TV over Client’s Unpaid Debt

Akinwale Akintunde

A Lagos-based lawyer, Mr. Chris Ezenwa Anokam has issued a seven-day ultimatum to Kwese Television, a new satellite and broadcasting network in Nigeria to pay his client, So Dave Classic Limited, the sum N1,69,000.000 debt it has refused to pay since 2018.

The lawyer in a letter addressed to the Managing Director/Chief Executive, Kwese Television, dated March 26, 2019 and titled “Demand for Your Immediate Settlement of the sum of N1,69,000,000 Owed to So Dave Classic Ltd,” alleged that Kwese TV owed his client the sum of N1,50,000,000 and N19,000 after it contracted it to print, supply world cup flyers and distribute the said flyers within some designated areas.

Managing Director of So Dave Classic Ltd, Mr. David Wetan, said Mr. Uche Eliliga, the Regional Sales Manager of Kwese TV (Econet Media) had contacted her to produce 150,000AS Flyers for South-south Region (Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom and Edo states) at the rate of N7 per copy.

“I was directed to produce the flyers for the company in less than a week in order to create awareness for the forth coming world cup 2018.

“The company did not moblise us (So-Dave Classic) for the job and promised to pay on delivery. It is over a year plus am yet to get payment from Kwese.

“The loan I took from my financiers has grown beyond One Million, Fifty thousand Naira. The job was delivered on the 14th of June 2018 to the RSM of the company”, Wetan stated.

According to the letter, more than a year after So Dave Classic Ltd has completed its own part of the contract, Kwese TV has willfully failed, refused and neglected to settle the financial obligation for the contract.

Anokam said his client had to borrow money from the bank at interest rate to enable it execute the contract, adding that the interest accruable against her has swallowed whatever profit ought to have made from the said contract.

The lawyer demanded immediate settlement to his chamber, the said debt of N1,69,000.00 being the main debt and the accrued interest at bank rate beginning from June 2018 to the date the money is received.

According to the lawyer, further failure, refusal and neglect to pay the said money into the law office seven day from the date of the letter, a legal action will be commenced against Kwese TV.

“Please note that if after seven days from the date of this letter you further fail, refuse and neglect to pay the said sum into the law office, we shall have no other alternative than to put into effect our client’s brief to commence an action against you in a court of competent jurisdictions”.