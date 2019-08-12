Lagos Pilgrim Dies at Hajj Devil-stoning Ritual

Olawale Ajimotokan in Mina, Saudi Arabia

A middle aged woman pilgrim from Lagos State slumped and died in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, yesterday morning.

She reportedly died during the devil stoning ritual at Jamarat Aqaba, outside Mina.

Sources attributed her death to exhaustion as she was known to be hypertensive.

It was learnt that the incident happened while she was on way back to the canopy city of Mina, after casting her stones at Jamarat.

People at the scene said other pilgrims in her group raised the alarm when she slumped. Unfortunately, died before she could be revived.

News of her death threw the Lagos State pilgrims at their No 526 quarter in Mina into mourning after the state Amir Hajj, Abdul Lateef Abdul Hakeem, confirmed her death during afternoon prayer.

Her death had now increased the number of Nigerian pilgrims that have died in this year’s Hajj in Saudi Arabia to six.

THISDAY checks gathered that her family has been notified of the incident by a relation, who is also performing the Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

Also, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) had been informed of the incident, and has been holding meeting with Saudi authorities on the modality for the burial yesterday evening.