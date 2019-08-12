El-Zakzaky Departs Abuja for India

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja
Leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (aka Shiite), Sheikh Ibrahim El Zakzaky, on Monday evening departed Abuja for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Emirates Airline en route India for medical treatment.
The aircraft, with number, EK 786, took off at 6:45pm.
The ailing IMN leader who had been in detention, according to a reliable Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria source who did not want her name in print, told THISDAY that El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat, arrived Abuja airport at 3pm local time.
The source told THISDAY that, El-Zakzaky arrived the airport on a wheel chair and was accompanied by four men from the Department of State Services (DSS) and two women.
She told journalists that the IMN leader came by Kaduna -Abuja train through (Idu station to Airport station) into the international wing of the airport under tight security.
Details later….