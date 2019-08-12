El-Zakzaky Departs Abuja for India

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

Leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria ( aka Shiite), Sheikh Ibrahim El Zakzaky, on Monday evening departed Abuja for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Emirates Airline e n route India for medical treatment.

The aircraft, with number, EK 786, took off at 6:45pm.

The ailing IMN leader who had been in detention, according to a reliable Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria source who did not want her name in print, told THISDAY that El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat, arrived Abuja airport at 3pm local time.

The source told THISDAY that, El-Zakzaky a rrived the airport on a wheel chair and was accompanied by four men from the Department of State Services (DSS) and two women.

She told journalists that the IMN leader came by Kaduna -Abuja train through (Idu station to Airport station) into the international wing of the airport under tight security.

Details later….