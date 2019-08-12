Dangote Cement Bag of Goodies Promo Not a Scam, Says Company

• ‘Moin moin’ seller, others win cars in Osogbo, Benin, Port-Harcourt

Esther Oluku

Nigeria’s leading cement manufacturer, Dangote Cement Plc, has stated that the rate at which consumers are winning valuable prizes in its on-going national consumer promotion tagged: ‘Bag of goodies’ is not a gimmick but a means to give back to the loyal consumers of its cement products.

Chairman of Dangote Cement Plc, Aliko Dangote, stated this in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, at a ceremony to reward winners in the promo where a 35-year old engineer and businessman, Tochukwu Anthony from Enugu State, won the star prize of a brand new GAC car, while Amadi Richard and Julius Ilabeshi won flat screen LED television set each.

“Perhaps, the most interesting of all is that of a 70-year-old bean cake seller, Alhaja Nimota Adetoro, who won a saloon car in Ikirun, and got her car presented to her in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, amid pomp and pageantry,” he added.

Dangote, who was represented by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and a non-executive member of the company’s Board of Directors, Mrs. Dorathy Ufot, in Port Harcourt and Benin-city, stated that the presentation events were a proof to Doubting Thomas that the promo is not a scam, pointing out that the company values its customers, which explains why it would not make any promise that it cannot fulfill.

According to her, “We are giving out 43 cars nation-wide and other prizes. We are here today to say thank you for your contributions to the growth of our company, Dangote Cement Plc. We value our customers, and that’s why we have brought this promo to Port Harcourt. We value everybody in our value chain system (distributors, wholesalers and retailers), and this our own way of giving back to our consumers.

“On behalf of Alhalji Aliko Dangote, the board of Dangote Cement, the management staff and the company, we are here to say a big thank you to you all. The national promo is for real. It is not a scam nor a gimmick, and not a fraudulent activity.

“It is for real, and we have made promises which we have been keeping across the country. We have several prizes and gifts to give out starting from the star prize of the car followed by tricycles, television sets, refrigerator and other smaller gifts.”

However, in Osogbo, the Dangote Cement Group Managing Director, Joseph Makoju, who presented the car and television sets to the winners, said: “Dangote Cement is reliable; we are trustworthy. If you use our product, you can go home and sleep. We really appreciate you because without our customers, consumers, retailers, distributors, there would be no Dangote Cement.

“This is the car key to our star winner. We are for real. This is a proof that we give life-changing prizes. If you continue to buy Dangote Cement, the next car may be yours. This evidence is made public to everybody.”