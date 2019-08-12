BARKA DE SALLAH…  BARKA DE SALLAH… NLC, Obi, Secondus Preach Peace, Unity at Sallah

• PDP chair says poor leadership threatening country’s existence

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last general election, Mr. Peter Obi and National Chairman of the PDP,, Prince Uche Secondus, have asked Nigerians to embrace peace and unity as a means of overcoming the economic and social, challenges that is threatening the survival of the country.

In a message to the Nigerian Muslims on the feast of Eid-el-Kabir by the NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, he urged them to exhibit the virtue of sharing, humility, peace and good neighbourliness.

“We at the NLC wish to congratulate our Muslim faithful as they mark Eid-el-Kabir. Eid-el-Kabir represents total and unquestioning obedience to Allah’s command and ultimate sacrifice.

“It also symbolises love (through sharing), humility, peace and good neighbourliness,” he said.

The NLC President said that the Congress believes this Eid-el-Kabir has come at a time of great challenges, both economic and social, challenges that threaten the common bond and values that hold the country together.

“It therefore offers us a great opportunity for deep reflection and rededication of our lives. We have no doubt that with unimpeachable love, humility, and sacrifice, peace and healing shall return to our nation,” it said.

The NLC urged all Nigerians, and not just Muslims, to imbibe the spirit of Eid-el-Kabir for a greater and self-renewing Nigeria.

On his part, Obi said that Nigeria should be better than it is now but requires God’s revival to return to its glory.

He then asks Muslims in the Nigeria to use the solemn period of Eid-el-Kabir celebration to pray God to beam his searchlight on our country and revive it.

The former Governor of Anambra State said that God has destined us to be a great people and a great nation but through our human failings we are where we shouldn’t be down the valley.

“We must all therefore return to God in deep supplication to save our country and time like this provides huge opportunity for us to cry to God for justice and FairPlay in our land.

“Without Justice and freedom this society cannot blossom, let us therefore in unison cry to God for mercy by providing people conscious and God fearing political leadership.”

Obi noted the prevailing hardship in the country including the needless blood letting but urged the people not to allow it affect their spirit of love, brotherliness and peaceful co existence which Sallah festivity is about.

Rather, the people should use this year’s Eid-el-Kabir festivities to engender the spirit of oneness and also re-dedicate themselves to the virtues of love, patriotism and unity for the desired national development.

Also, the National Chairman of PDP, Secondus, in a message by his media Adviser Ike Abonyi, asked Muslims to use the solemn period of Sallah to present Nigeria’s precarious situation to Allah for his prompt intervention.

Secondus said only justice and fairness, the type only God gives can rescue this nation from final damnation.

The PDP National Chairman added that the blood of thousands of innocent souls being wasted daily in our land should be enough mitigation to plead to God to save this country from destruction.

He called on Nigerians to use the period to offer fervent prayers for the unity and stability of the nation which is seriously under threat due to poor leadership.

Secondus said the intense prayer for the country has become very necessary more than ever before as the nationhood is in dire need of divine intervention to survive, especially as citizens rights are being blatantly trampled upon by the new face of despotism in our polity.

The PDP leader noted that this Sallah period coming at this critical time in our national life, provides the citizens an opportunity to put aside every political, religious and ethnic sentiments and unite against their prevailing common challenges.

Bauchi Gov Promises Govt’s Commitment

Towards Peace, Security

The Bauchi State Government has reassured people of the state of its commitment towards the maintenance of peace and security for sustainable development in the state.

The state Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, gave the assurance in his 2019 Eid-el-Kabir message to the entire people of the state.

Mohammed said while government is doing everything possible to protect the lives and property of the citizenry, there is need for them to cooperate and pray for the success of the administration.

He pledged the determination of the present administration in the state to continue with the good work of providing the necessary infrastructural facilities and social amenities of the upliftment of the living standard of the people.

He recalled that, Eid-el-Kabir celebrations symbolised the extent of total submission of Prophet Abraham when he answered the call of the Almighty to sacrifice his only son Prophet Isma’il, and implored Muslims to emulate the prophets sacrifice in their worldly dealings.

Emulate the Prophet, Ayade Tells Muslim Faithful

Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, has called on Muslims, particularly in Cross River State to to imbibe lessons of Eid-El Kabir by being tolerant and obedient as exemplified by Prophet Ibraheem to Allah with a pledge to sacrifice his only son, Ismaheel to fulfill the promise made to the Almighty.

Ayade stated this in a Sallah message signed by his Chief Press Secretary/Senior Special Assistant Media, Mr. Christian Ita.

He urged the faithful to be peaceful and respectful to constituted authorities as they celebrate the festival.

While advising Muslims to use the period in praying to Allah to enable the country come out from challenges of insecurity, explained that prayers in congregation for peace and development of the country during the Sallah celebrations cannot be better than now.

Fayemi Felicitates with Muslims

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has felicitated with Muslims in the state and in the country as they join other faithful around the world to celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

The governor, in a goodwill message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Yinka Oyebode, urged the Muslim Ummah to uphold the lessons of love, loyalty and sacrifice which form the foundation of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, during and after the festivities.

Fayemi also urged them to see the Eid-el-Kabir festival as an opportunity for sober reflection and spiritual renewal which Allah demands from the faithful.

While congratulating the Muslim faithful for witnessing another celebration, the governor urged them to collaborate with adherents of other religions in the country in the quest for peace and progress.

He also urged them to keep praying for the country so that peace and stability will be restored in the troubled spots.

Tambuwal Congratulates Muslims

The Governor of Sokoto State, Hon Aminu Waziri, has congratulated Muslim Ummar for been alive to celebrate another Eid-el-Kabir

In his message to the people of the state yesterday, Tambuwal said they must be thankful to Almighty for making it possible to witness this year celebration.

He urged the people to imbibe the spirit of sacrifice and faith in Divine will and submission as exemplified in the life of Prophet Ibrahim.

“Eid-el-Kabir should be a period of renewing the spirit of compassion to fellow man and sacrifice in the service of the society,” he said.

The governor appealed to the people to be steadfast in their prayers against the background of current security challenges facing the state and the nation entirely.

“I appeal to all of you to dedicate this period to supplications for peace and tranquility on our land.”

Okowa Urges Prayers for Nigeria

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has felicitated with Nigerian Muslims as they celebrate Eid-el-Kabir.

He urged the Islamic faithful to emulate the Holy Prophet Mohammed by imbibing the ideals of sacrifice exemplified by the prophet.

Okowa, in a Sallah message by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, yesterday in Asaba, said that Eid-el-Kabir was a season of love, peace, togetherness and sacrifice.

He urged Nigerians to embrace religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence, which would promote peace across the country and enhance national development.

The governor prayed God to use the celebration to impact positively on the lives of Nigerians and assured the people of Delta that the state government would work with security agencies to ensure that all citizens celebrated the Sallah in peace and harmony.

He congratulated the Muslim community in the state on the celebration, and assured them that his administration would continue to partner them to move the state forward.

The governor commended the community for its sustained support to his administration, and said, “we must use the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations to intensify prayers for Nigeria to enable it to overcome the myriad of problems confronting it.

Gov Abiodun Felicitates with Muslims

Governor Dapo Abiodun has felicitated with the Muslims in Ogun State and Nigeria as they joined the rest of their brothers and sisters all over the world to celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

Abiodun while wishing the Muslim faithful a happy celebration and many more of Eid-el-Kabir in good health and prosperity enjoined them to emulate Prophet Ibrahim’s patience, perseverance, steadfastness, obedience and commitment to good things.

The governor who made this known in his goodwill message on Sallah day, said such attributes are also vital ingredients required for the successful implementation of the “Building our Future Together” agenda of his administration.

He stated: “On behalf of your Government, I wish all our Muslims faithfuls a happy Eid-el-Kabir celebration. I pray that we will celebrate many more of Eid-el-Kabir in good health and prosperity.”

Ooni Felicitates with Muslims Says, Religion is a Viable Tool for Peace

The Ooni of Ile Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi(Ojaja II), has felicitated with Muslims across the country and beyond on the celebration of the 2019 edition of the annual Eid-el-Kabir festival.

In a statement signed by his Director, Media and Public Affairs, Moses Olafare, on Saturday, the foremost African traditional ruler who is currently on a 10-day working visit to Canada urged Muslims to pray for the country during the holy season.

Ooni Ogunwusi who described religion as a proper means of connecting with the Almighty God, noted that it came in different forms not to create confusion among men but to show God’s diverse nature to the world.

“It is heartwarming that we do not have much religious crisis in Nigeria like we do hear about some countries in the media, but I am of the opinion that we can do better especially in sustaining peace through the peaceful practice of our respective religions.

“In Yoruba land internationally for example, I am always thrilled by the peaceful coexistence of Muslims, Christians and traditional religion practitioners. This enviable gesture is a reflection of the fact that we understand what we believe and practice in these religions.

“We understand that the Almighty God is one, Paradise is one and the same thing applies to hell, a place of God’s wrath for sinners and that is why we respect ourselves as one nation that we are regardless of our religious diversity.

“In this regard, I appeal to all Nigerians to be conscious of the effects and influences of our actions especially as they affect our national interest as one nation under God. This is a season of love, promise keeping and good deeds, let us sustain these kind gestures and create the great Nigeria of our dream.”

Peterside Urges Muslims to Pray for Progress of Nigeria

The Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside, has urged Muslim faithful to reflect on the significance Eid-el-Kabir and pray for the progress of Nigeria.

In an online message yesterday Peterside noted that the prayers of Muslims across Nigeria, alongside those of Christians, had profound effects on the relative stability being enjoyed in the country.

He stated that as partners in the progress and development of Nigeria, Muslims had not just contributed their quota, but also made sacrifices towards the corporate existence of the nation.

The NIMASA chief stressed that Islam places emphasis on brotherliness and help for the less privileged, hence the need for all adherents to imbibe such virtues.

He called on Muslims to be tolerant and continue to work for peace and unity of the country.

Peterside said: “Islam is a religion that preaches peace, philanthropy, love and forgiveness. Our Muslim brothers and sisters must emulate these ideals, for the good of Nigeria and humanity.

“We must work together for the overall good of all Nigerians and Allah, who has brought us together as one entity for a reason.”