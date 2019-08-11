Ujiri Calls For ‘Revolution’ in Nigeria’s Sports

Kunle Adewale

President of NBA Championship winning side, Toronto Raptors, Masai Ujiri, has called for a revolution in Nigeria’s sports, saying until there is a movement that will force a change, there will never be a change for the better in sports in the country.

Speaking at a media parley organized by Temple Sports at NOK By Alara, Victoria Island, Ujiri questioned the rationale behind Nigeria always having Sports Ministers that are not knowledgeable.

“Why are we always putting ministers that are not knowledgeable in sports to man our sports? Until we form a movement that will change the situation things will remain the same.

“Do you know there are many Serena Williams that are roaming the streets of this county but they will never play tennis because we don’t have a recruitment system on ground,” Ujiri queried.

Ujiri who presided over Toronto Raptors to become the first team outside America to win the NBA Championship said the Canadian side has gotten to a height where they are comfortable but with the aim of growing bigger.

The organizer of the yearly Giants of Africa Basketball said the aim of the programme is beyond playing basketball.

“The aim is for some of the participating kids in the Giants of Africa Basketball to be involved in something bigger than basketball. Probably become the president of a country in Africa,” he noted.