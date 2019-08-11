Tunde Folawiyo, Wife’s Undying Love

Sometime in 1989, Tunde Folawiyo, an oil and gas top player was joined in holy matrimony with his beautiful wife, Reni.

While young Folawiyo, on that occasion, had vowed before man and God to love his wife till eternity, beautiful Reni, in return, had given her heart to him for keep.

Thirty years after their celebrated wedding, this couple seems to be living the message in Mignon McLaughlin’s timeless quote: “A successful marriage requires falling in love many times, always with the same person.”

They got married in 1989 in a spectacular high-octane wedding when Tunde, son of the late Wahab Iyanda Folawiyo, was in his 30s, and Reni, daughter of Alhaji Lateef Adegbite, the late former Attorney General of Nigeria and former Secretary-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, was in her late 20s.

They can be described as a celebrity couple for they are both from privileged backgrounds, schooled in Ivy League schools and now travel at will to choice destinations all around the world.

They control large scale and money-raking businesses, which further puts them on a high pedestal amongst great business men and women.

Tunde, the scion of the Folawiyo dynasty, is a Nigerian businessman, a philanthropist and a scholar. He is the CEO and Managing Director of Yinka Folawiyo Group of Companies. He is also an advocate of African’s imminent growth and has contributed immensely towards philanthropic effort across the continent. He is a Goodwill Ambassador, Honorary citizen of the city of Houston and Honorary Consul of Barbados. His passion for education serves as a driving force in his philanthropic efforts.

On the other hand, beautiful Reni is the founder of Alara, a concept store in the heart of Victoria Island, Lagos that seeks to redefine luxury fashion for Nigerians. Alara, which translates to wondrous performer in Yoruba, is rapidly becoming a fashion destination for Nigerians and Westerners alike.