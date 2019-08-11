Stop The Rumour! There Is No Hostility Between Aisha Buhari And Abba Kyari

For some time now, there have been reports of disaffection between Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Muhammadu Buhari and Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari.

The cause of the widely reported hostility, according to the rumour mill, is that Kyari had scuttled moves by the First Lady to make a former Lagos Military Administrator, General Buba Marwa( retd.) become the ministerial nominee representing Adamawa State.

However, competent sources close to the seat of power told Society Watch that there is no rift between the first lady and her husband’s chief of staff.

“While there’s no denying the fact that Marwa and the First lady are close, as both come from Adamawa, there’s no time Aisha muted the idea of canvassing a ministerial slot for the retired General or speak to her husband to consider him for the cabinet position.

“The First lady doesn’t abuse her privilege as the wife of the President and hardly discusses such sensitive issues with her husband.

“Indeed, it needs to be clearly stated that there is no truth in the rumour that a cabal is blocking Mrs. Buhari’s nomination of Gen. Marwa.

“Only the president, not the First Lady, Abba Kyari or any cabal, has the power to appoint. The President is on record as having stated he will only appoint those he knows. He did not say the so-called cabal or anyone else will appoint ministers for him,” source said.

Those close to the former Lagos State milad also said he had never been over ambitious or too desperate for any position.

Marwa, who also served as Borno State governor during General Ibrahim Babangida’s era as military president, is described as someone who believes that only God gives power and not any human being.

“Every position and successes he has achieved during his military career and as a retired General were by the grace and benevolence of God and not human being. So, he has no reason to be desperate for position,” said another source close to the retired Army top brass who once served as the Defence Adviser to the Nigerian Permanent Mission at the United Nations.