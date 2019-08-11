Pray for Peaceful Co-existence, Bush-Alebiosu Urges Nigerians

Solomon Elusoji

A former member of the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Ekundayo Bush-Alebiosu has felicitated with Muslims as they celebrate Eid-el-Kabir.

Bush-Alebiosu, who represented Kosofe Federal Constituency between 2007 and 2015, urged Nigerians to pray for peaceful co-existence nationwide.

The former lawmaker made the call in a statement he issued yesterday, tasking the Muslims “to share whatever resources they have with their fellow brothers and sisters regardless of religion”. He pointed out that sacrifice and love, which are pillars in Islam, remained the ultimate characteristic of the great prophet.

He commended the spirit of togetherness, oneness and peaceful co-existence exhibited so far across the country while extending his message of hope to all Islamic faithful,

According to the lawmaker, it is only in an atmosphere of peace devoid of political, ethnic and religious acrimony that Nigeria could achieve the desired greatness.

He also urged all Ulamas to use the occasion of the Eid-el-Kabir to spread the message of peace and unity especially at this critical time in Nigeria’s history where different interest groups are clamouring for violent revolution and in some cases, disintegration.

While making case for the less-privileged, Dayo Bush implored well-to-do and affluent Nigerians to support the less privileged in the society as the festivity is all about Holy sacrifice which can as well be achieved through giving to the needy.

“It is a season to rejoice, but while rejoicing, we also owe our country a duty as an obligation to pray, especially in the area of security and prosperity.

“I urge all Nigerians, not only Muslims, to use this season to usher a prayer to the Almighty Allah on behalf of our dear Nation and our security agents who daily protect us.”

Bush-Alebiosu, however, called on security agencies to please ensure adequate protection of lives and property, especially in susceptible flash-points of criminality across the country.