Pascal Gabriel Dozie: Nigeria’s Business Encyclopedia

He fits perfectly into the description as a business encyclopedia; and many even call him a boardroom guru.

In truth, Pascal Gabriel Dozie has not earned those appellations for the fun of it. There is a rich history behind his acclaim to being a business wizard.

In his 48 years of traversing the length and breadth of the business terrain in Nigeria, the octogenarian, who is the founder of the defunct Diamond Bank Plc, has enjoyed a fulfilling career, particularly in the finance and business sectors of the Nigerian economy.

His contribution to the growth and success story of MTN, in his capacity as its pioneer Chairman, remains a reference point to keen players in the industry.

For this and more, the news about his planned exit from MTN as Chairman in September, has been receiving mixed reactions from several members of the society.

Dozie is a former director of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and erstwhile president of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).

Until recently, he was chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group and Nigeria Business Support Group.

The Economics graduate of City University, London is currently serving as a co-chair of the Commonwealth Business Council, and the incumbent Chairman of Kunoch Limited.