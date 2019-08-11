Nwajiuba’s Get One, Lose One Adventure

One of President Muhammadu Buhari’s ministerial nominees, Emeka Nwajiuba, was last week sacked by the Court of Appeal as member representing Ehimembano/Ihiteuboma/Obowo Federal Constituency of Imo State in the House of Representatives, days after his nomination and clearance scaled through at the senate. Wow!

But following his nomination and subsequent clearance by the senate as a ministerial hopeful, Nwajiuba was said to be getting ready to resign his membership of the lower house, when the unfortunate news filtered in.

Whilst he would have left one office for another had he not been sacked, this time it was not by choice but force of law which declared his membership of the House a nullity in the first place, having represented one of the many frauds that were perpetrated during the 2019 elections. Losing one to get another, he was lucky there was something to fall back on.