Ikpeazu Unveils Isialangwa South Subsidised Mass Transit Scheme

Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu has unveiled the first set of vehicles procured by the Transition Committee (TC) Chairman of Isialangwa South, Comrade Ike Anyataonwu, for the commencement of the Isialangwa South Mass Transit Scheme.

Ikpeazu, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr. Enyinnaya Appolos, unveiled the scheme at the Council’s headquarters in Umuoba.

Speaking during the ceremony, Ikpeazu commended Anyataonwu for being prudent in management of resources, executing people oriented programs and for listening to the yearnings of the people of the LGA.

He called on other council chairmen in the state to emulate what Anyataonwu has done and find out what the needs of the people of their various local government councils are in order to effectively contribute to the amelioration of the challenges.

“This is commendable. I would have been disappointed if this is not happening. That is happening has confirmed the trust we have in the chairman of Isialangwa South, Ike Anyataonwu. I commend him for this laudable project.

“It is first of its kind. I call on other chairmen of councils in the state to emulate this and found out what are the needs of their people. That is the only way the people will feel the impact of the government. Mass transit may not be the challenge of every local government.”

Ikpeazu stressed that his government will continue to support the full autonomy of the local government system to ensure that people at the rural areas feel the impact of the government.

Earlier, Anyataonwu thanked Ikpeazu for the ongoing construction of the Mgboko/Umuene road and called on the contractor handling the project to ensure that quality and timely work is done to enable the people use the road to link up with the rest of the state.

He said the buses will convey people and farm produce from Isialangwa to Aba at a subsidized fare on daily basis.