I Wasn’t Denied US Visa, Says Peter Obi

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 presidential election, Mr Peter Obi has debunked reports that he was denied the United States visa last week.

Obi’s denial was contained in a statement by his media aide, Mr Valentine Obienyem yesterday, noting that the reports were not false and untrue.

The US Government had imposed visa restrictions on some Nigerian politicians, which it said undermined Nigerian democracy.

In a statement by its spokesperson, however, Mr. Morgan Ortagus, the US Department of States did not name who the politicians were; their parties and specific offences.

“The Secretary of State is imposing visa restrictions on Nigerians believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining democracy in Nigeria,” said the statement.

“These individuals have operated with impunity at the expense of the Nigerian people and undermined democratic principles and human rights.”

But in reaction to speculation, Obi, former Anambra State Governor, noted that such reports were untrue as Obi was already in the US currently, on the invitation of some top officials of the country.

Obienyem accused the supporters of Anambra State Government of the misinformation, noting that rather than face serious issues for the good of the society, his boys are busy cooking up and circulating that the United States Embassy had denied Obi visa.

Obienyem said: “As I write, Obi is in the USA now at the invitation of highly-placed officials. Ironically these are the officials that were supposed to have denied him visa application. What a confused bunch!”

Obienyem listed Obi’s several achievements during his days as governor, adding that since he left government, his records which nobody was even trying to surpass, still speak for him.