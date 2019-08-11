El-Zakzaky: One Crisis Resolved!

Last week’s court order granting the release of the leader of Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky was one of the positive developments that the nation has recorded in recent time, particularly coming after some of the violent protests by the Shia movement adherents.

Quite naturally, a lot of people had questioned the rationale behind government’s earlier disobedience to some of the previous court orders granting El-Zakzaky bail and its disposition to it now, when respect for the rule of law at the time could have saved so much.

That notwithstanding, it is trite to say common sense has finally prevailed and Nigeria can now heave a huge sigh of relief from the insecurity that the Shi’ites protests often created on the environment. It just might be one crisis resolved amid the legion of other intractable security challenges in the country, although still waiting for when the DSS would finally let El-Zakzaky go home. Its avowed commitment to the court ruling is not enough. Action is being eagerly awaited.