Army Arrests Soldier over Killing of Motocyclist in Abia

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Barely three days after the controversial shooting incident by soldiers that led to the death of three top police detectives in Taraba State, the Nigerian Army said Saturday it had arrested a soldier, Corporal Ajayi Johnson, over the killing of a motorcyclist in Abia State.

An Army statement said the soldier was arrested and detained following the shooting and killing of an innocent Okada rider, Mr Chimaobi Nwaogu at Umuokere Ngwa Community in Abia State.

The statement signed by Deputy Director, Army Public Relations of the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Col Aliyu Yusuf, said the soldier would be tried according to extant military laws and if found guilty would be dismissed and handed over to police for prosecution.

“Further investigation

on the incident revealed that Lance Corporal Ajayi Johnson one of the soldiers deployed at Forward Operations Base, Ohanze for security duty absconded his duty location to an unknown destination and was reported to have been involved in a scuffle that led to the shooting and killing of the Okada rider Mr Chimaobi on Wednesday 7 August 2019.

“The soldier was casually dressed in camouflage T-shirt which led to the initial suspected identity of the culprit as a cultist”, it said.

The statement further maintained that “the soldier has since been arrested and detained. Discplinary procedure is in progress. He will be tried according to extant military law and if found culpable will be dismissed and handed over to the Civil Police for prosecution.

“The Nigerian Army deeply regrets this unfortunate incident and pray for the repose of the soul of the deceased, We also pray that the almighty God will strengthen his family, loved ones and the entire Abians for this irreparable loss”.