SDP Crisis: Shonibare Cautions Adeniran’s Faction against Leadership Claim

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

The Chief Supo Shonibare-led faction of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has cautioned Professor Tunde Adeniran and others to stop parading themselves as members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party.

The faction made this known in a press statement signed by the factional publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Mohammed Alfa, made available to journalists.

The statement explained the outcome of the meeting held by the Shonibare-led faction in Abuja on Wednesday night.

“The National Secretariat of the party has been inundated with complaints from many state chapters of letters emanating from Alhaji Shehu Gabam, purporting to be the National Secretary of the party, purporting to have suspended elected state Exco chairmen and members.

‘’Members must note that neither Professor Tunde Adeniran nor Alhaji Shehu Gabam were ever elected into any National Executive Committee position of the party. Members are enjoined to ignore letters under either their hands or any other person or persons not elected at the last elective National Convention of our Party in 2016”, the statement stated.

The statement also stated that the party reviewed the state of the party nationwide and observed that its efforts to unite and enable the cohesion of tendencies in the party after the elections were being scuttled by unelected individuals, claiming to be occupying elective national positions in the party.

He said that the secretariat of the party had been authorised to take all necessary proactive actions, to ensure that the disruptive predatory political elements are weeded out of the party as a matter of urgency.

The party condoled with Chief Reuben Fasoranti, the Leader of Afenifere, on the brutal murder of his daughter, enjoining the federal government to embrace the restructuring template and to immediately initiate the process to rejig the security architecture of the Country, to enable the states exercise the primary responsibility to secure life and property of its citizens.

The party also commiserated with Professor Jerry Gana on the passing away of his younger brother.

Adeniran’s faction of the party had suspended the party’s Lagos State chapter Chairman, whom the party accused of anti-party activities and underperforming and directed him to hand over to Hon. Olufemi Olaniyi, who has been appointed as acting chairman of the state chapter of the party.