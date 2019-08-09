Rivage Partners Cascades Luxury to Launch New Skincare Products in Nigeria

Vanessa Obioha

A leading world secret skincare product, Rivage is seeking to penetrate the Nigerian market. To achieve its aim, it recently partnered with Cascades Luxury to help the launch of its new range of beauty and skincare products.

Rivage is notable for offering variety of products made from the Dead Sea mud that helps to achieve a hydrating and moisturising option for skin.

The uniqueness of the brands enables it to pull out toxins and other pollutants to help unclog pores and purify the body.

Cascades Luxury on the other hand started its operations in the Nigerian cosmetics industry in 2017, and in this period, carved a niche as one-stop-shop for organic products, fragrances, perfume oils, and skincare products whose scents and quality are authentic, cosmopolitan, confident, racy, and sophisticated.

The new beauty product is inspired by the power of the Dead Sea to transform and enhance the natural beauty and health of the skin and hair.

Speaking on the advent of the product in Nigeria, Priscilla Ogugua, Manager, Lagos Business Development, Cascades Luxury, said, “Rivage offers Dead Sea mud in pure form, which is used as body mask, amid other product lines such as Dead Sea mud soap, shampoo, and shower gel.

“Whether you are searching for Dead Sea salt-enriched cream or Dead Sea mud soap, Rivage offers numerous options to help healthily care for the body.

“The healing properties of Dead Sea mineral products prove beneficial for a variety of skin concerns and will leave users looking and feeling their best.”

Ogugua further said that since the dawn of civilisation, the Dead Sea has attracted people seeking relaxation and healing.

The Rivage products sourced from the Dead Sea combines three key elements: mud, water, and salt to confer a wide range of health benefits, which have been assessed and confirmed by independent researches.

“The salts, which include potassium, magnesium, sodium, calcium, and bromides, are used to treat psoriasis, dermatitis, dandruff, eczema, acne, and seborrhea.

“The salts moisturise, soften and detoxify while promoting cell regeneration – ideal for reducing the appearance of lines and wrinkles. These benefits of the dead sea that makes it a global centre for medical tourism are infused in the Rivage products”, Ogugua added.

Also speaking on the debut of Rivage brand in the Nigerian market, Derrick Memeh, director at Cascades Luxury, expressed delight at the development, and asserted that it is a significant milestone that would provide true and lasting solutions to people seeking natural ways of caring for their skin.

“Rivage products are available and affordable at the Cascades Luxury stores. As a leading provider of fragrances, perfumes oils and skincare products in Nigeria, we are pleased to be the official partner of Rivage brand in Nigeria”, Memeh said.