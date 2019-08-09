Obaseki, World Bank, EU review impact of strategy in fight against human trafficking

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has met with officials of the World Bank and the European Union (EU) to review the impact of the multi-pronged strategy being deployed in the fight against human trafficking in the state.

According to Obaseki, “the meeting provided us with the opportunity to appraise the work we have done so far and set new targets because the fight against human trafficking must be sustained.

“We will continue to seek creative ways to sustain the fight against human trafficking and deepen our relationship with our partners; the World Bank, the European Union and other stakeholders.”

The meeting which held in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, had in attendance World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, Rachid Benmessaoud, Head of the EU Delegation to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Ambassador Ketil Karlsen, among others. Part of the Edo State delegation includes Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the State, Prof. Yinka Omorogbe and Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Taiwo Akerele, among others.

The European Union and the World Bank are critical stakeholders in the campaign against human trafficking and illegal migration championed by the Edo State Government. Both organisations have made critical commitments to the campaign and have provided support to ensure that the state government builds essential support structures and institutions to discourage illegal migration.

Some of the projects captured under the partnership include the rehabilitation of the Government Science and Technical College, which is expected to serve as a centre of excellence in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) for youths in the state.