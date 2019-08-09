INEC Rejects Resident Electoral Commissioner’s Resignation, Says Due Process Not Followed

By Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has rejected the resignation of the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Cross River State, Dr. Frankland Briyai , who resigned to contest the Bayelsa state governorship election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Briyai had on Thursday addressed the press where he announced that he had resigned his position as REC with effect from August 8, 2019 and joined the APC on which platform he intends to contest the November 16, 2019 Governorship Election in Bayelsa State.

INEC in a statement by the National Commissioner in charge of Voter Education and Public Enlightenment, Festus Okoye, said that the commission was yet to receive the REC’s letter of resignation.

The commission regreted that the said declaration was done in the commission’s office, stating that every thing about the resignation and declaration was against the code of conduct of the REC’s letter of employment.

INEC said, “Although this was done at the Commission’s Cross River State office in Calabar, the Commission is yet to receive any communication on this from Dr. Briyai.

“The Commission strongly frowns at the REC’s expression of partisan interest. We note that the Constitution precludes National and Resident Electoral Commissioners from belonging to Political Parties. Also. the use of INEC premises and facilities for such declaration or for any political purpose is unlawful and contrary to the Code of Conduct subscribed to by all INEC officials.

“Dr. Briyai failed to follow laid down procedure for resignation as REC. Section 306(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999(as amended) provides that the resignation of such appointment takes effect on receipt of the letter of resignation by the appointing authority in this case the President.

“We are not aware that he has tendered his resignation to the appointing authority and the Commission has not received any resignation letter as he claimed.

“Following his actions and based on the Constitution, the Commission has withdrawn all powers and functions delegated to Dr. Briyai as Resident Electoral Commissioner.

“Consequently, the Administrative Secretary of INEC Cross River State has been directed to oversee the office and take over the functions and duties of the REC until further notice”, INEC said.