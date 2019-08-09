Imo Partners UK Department on Development

Amby Uneze in Owerri

Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State has expressed his readiness to partner with the Department of International Development (DFID) of the United Kingdom, to reactivate the development of the state.

The governor disclosed this when he received a delegation from the Department led by Regional Coordinator for South-east and South-south, Ms. O.C. Ronnie, at the Government House in Owerri recently.

The delegation was in the state to identify priority areas for partnership.

The DFID is the UK government department responsible for administering overseas aid, the goal of which is to promote sustainable development and eliminate poverty.

While seeking the assistance and cooperation of the Department, the governor enumerated the challenges facing the state, including; perennial flooding, poor power supply, decayed healthcare infrastructure and lack of partnership and technical support from international agencies.

“Our state is completely devastated. We have challenges in the area of infrastructure, acute flooding challenge. We are seeking the assistance of experts to assist us find solutions to these issues. Even our local government areas were left moribund for the past eight years.

“I can assure you that our hands are open for partnership to assist us reactivate and rebuild the state to give hope again to our people. We want to take back our state and it will interest you to note that our people are prepared to invest in our state. Already there is huge traffic here, but that has to be met by high level infrastructure”, he said.

Speaking earlier, the leader of the delegation, Ronnie described Imo State as a strategic state in the country which at the moment is in dire need of urgent intervention in almost all the sectors, adding that, “the Department is looking at engaging in the areas of provision of technical assistance, infrastructure and other key areas.

She assured the cooperation of the Department towards realizing the programmes of the administration.

She however, informed that most of the programmes are already contained in the governor’s manifesto and decried a situation where her organization had made efforts to engage the State government since 2016, noting that the past administration never took advantage of their interventions.

