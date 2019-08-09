HiFL 2019: Premier Cool, Man City Partner HiFL on ‘Coach the Coaches’

As part of measures to make the 2019 Higher Institutions Football league season, bigger, bolder and better, PACE Sports and Entertainment Marketing and the Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA) recently partnered Premier Cool and Manchester City to host an all-impactful Coaching Clinic in Lagos.

During the two-day session, top varsity coaches across Nigeria were exposed to thelatest developments in player development, preparations, tactical innovations among others.

Speaking on this groundbreaking event, Chief Strategy Officer, PACE Sports and Entertainment Marketing, Mr. Olamide Adeyemo expressed his excitement with the initiative and praised Premier Cool for its efforts in partnering the growth of Nigeria’s collegiate sports.

“From the outset of HiFL, we have always emphasized our hopes and dreams that the platform will provide opportunities for growth and development not just for the players but also for every stakeholder in the spectrum. As such, we are excited to have coaches from a top club like Manchester City FC on ground to train the coaches.

“This, we believe will improve them personally and by extension the quality of play in HiFL. We are grateful to Premier Cool and will continue to work with them on the quest to develop collegiate sports in the country.” Olamide enthused.

In a statement, Head of Marketing, PZ Cussons Consumer, Mr. Charles Nnochiri expressed the rationale behind sponsoring HiFL and the 2019 coaching clinic as a part of the company’s vision of delivering sustainable value to everyone, everywhere.

“One of our values at PZ Cussons has always been to add value wherever we find ourselves, as such we thought it best to merge the best of both worlds – our sponsorship of HiFL along with our partnership with global football powerhouse, Manchester City FC.

“Coaching the Coaches” is here as the first of its kind experience for the best collegiate coaches in the country to be globally relevant and competitive. We are proud to be at the forefront of this wave of change blowing across collegiate sports,” he concluded.

While speaking on the involvement of Manchester City, Technical Director, Man City Football Schools, Andy Smith, admitted that although it is the first time Man City will be partnering to deliver a coaching clinic in Nigeria, the club is very glad to impact the coaches with Manchester City’s playing philosophy.