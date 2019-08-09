BetBonanza Unveils Amokachi as Brand Ambassador

Former Super Eagles forward and Assistant Manager, Daniel Amokachi was on Thursday unveiled as the Ambassador of a new sports betting brand called betBonanza in Lagos, to a group of newsmen, bloggers and influencers.

Amokachi was introduced at the official Press Conference to launch the brand in Lagos.

Amokachi who enjoyed a tremendous footballing career, was the first Nigerian player to score in the UEFA Champions League. He also contributed significantly to Super Eagles top three tournaments in the 1990s including winning the Olympic Gold Medal in at Atlanta ‘96.

Speaking at his unveiling, the new brand ambassador said, “I am glad to join a company that believes in getting better. This is because getting better at whatever one does is a continuous process. My career has been a constant learning curve and road to becoming better. There are lessons and opportunities for growth with every “ups and downs” one encounters. “Honestly, there are great moments that I can never forget, but being better than I was yesterday has always been my watchword”, the former Olympic gold medalist said.

“I believe that if you are ready to take that one step, you can always become a better person. This is the value that I passionately share with betBonanza. I am thrilled to be part of betBonanza, and I believe in what they represent”, the African legend concluded.

Managing Director of betBonanza Adekunle Adeniji, who is an influential figure in the African gaming industry, revealed that betBonanza has spent both time and resources to develop a world-class platform as well as the right team behind it.

“We as a company, believe in the need to continue to get better, that’s the reason behind our slogan which says “be better”. We have built a state-of-the-art platform, using modern technology which none of our competitors possess. Our mission is to be the best-loved betting company in Nigeria through innovations, trust and transparency”, he said.

The gaming expert continued, “Our primary focus is to create more than 15,000 jobs in the next 12 months in Nigeria through the agency model we are launching. There is also an opportunity for our agents and super agents to get loans periodically to improve their existing shop or to start a new one. In the next 18 months, we are looking at creating more than 20,000 direct and indirect jobs”, the betBonanza M.D. projected.

Apart from sports betting, customers can also bet on betBonanza’s state-of-the-art virtual football, a wide range of casino and number games. betBonanza is now open to online customers everywhere in Nigeria with exciting offerings and bonuses. New customers get a 100% welcome bonus of up to N100,000 on their first deposit to bet.

betBonanza is currently licensed by the Lagos State Lottery Board (LSLB) and across many other states in Nigeria.