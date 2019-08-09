Access Bank Partners Federal Ministry of Women Affairs

Access Bank Plc through its ‘W Initiative’ has gone into partnership with the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs on the ‘50 Million Women Speak Project with ECOWAS’ designed to empower women in business across Africa on skills required to build sustainable businesses.

The ‘W Initiative’ is an initiative dedicated to inspiring, connecting and empowering women across every stage of their lives either as women in business, women and family or young professionals.

The initiative has identified the importance of boosting one’s business while leveraging technology and digital platforms.

According to a statement from the bank, the partnership with the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs on its 50 Million Women Speak Project with ECOWAS would boost the economic empowerment of women through the provision of a capacity building and networking platforms that would provide access to information on financial and non-financial services.

The bank’s Executive Director, Retail Banking Division, Victor Etuokwu, was quoted to have said, “the world at large has gone global and in a short while, even the most basic things will require digital expertise. We have gone into this partnership to reiterate Access Bank’s focus on the women and to help them move with this digital evolution to strengthen their businesses.”

The pioneer program was held in Lagos on the 29th of July 2019 with more than 100 women in attendance while the subsequent trainings will cut across the six regions in Nigeria.

One of the beneficiaries of the pioneer program and CEO Nanny Academy, Mrs. Amara Agbim, said, “the program is expository and has provided me with latest information and skills on how to market my business and expand my reach across Africa.”