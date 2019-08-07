Kwara Orders Closure of 99 Illegal Private Nursery, Primary Schools

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Kwara State Government has ordered the closure of 99 illegal private nursery and primary schools across the state with immediate effect.

THISDAY gathered that the development became imperative due to non-adherence to due process in the registration of the affected schools by their proprietors.

In a statement, the Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, Alhaja Mariam Garba said the affected schools were closed down due to their illegal operation by their proprietors.

She added that the proprietors of the alleged schools violated the laid down rules and regulations of government in respect to the establishment of the school.

Garba warned that the present administration under the leadership of Governor AbdulRahaman Abdulrazaq will not compromise standard in the education sector and all other sectors of the economy.

She added that the government is committed to the provision of sound and quality education that will make products of the school compete favourably with other students across the world and called the parents and guardians to shun illegal schools to enable them have quality education for their children.