Edo Assembly Crisis: Court Orders Parties to Maintain Status Quo

By Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court on Wednesday ordered parties in the Edo State House of Assembly to maintain Status quo pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit challenging the powers of the National Assembly to take over the state’s legislative duties.

Justice Taiwo specifically ordered parties to maintain status quo ante bellum, while declining to entertain an interlocutory applications brought before the court seeking to halt the National Assembly from taking over the state’s legislative function.

The suit was instituted by Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Hon Frank Okiye, and a faction of the state legislature.

But Justice Taiwo in a short ruling, ordered accelerated hearing of the main suit and fixed August 22 for commencement of hearing.

Details later…