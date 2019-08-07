Do More for Education in Delta, NGO Tells Okowa, IOCs

By Sylvester Idowu in Warri

A non-governmental organisation, the Centre for Peace and Environmental Justice (CEPEJ) has called on the Delta State government to pay more attention to the state’s education sector.

The group also appealed to multinational oil companies operating within the state to channel more of their corporate social responsibility functions towards eradicating illiteracy and reducing civil unrest in their operational areas in line with goal four of the SDGs.

The National Coordinator of CEPEJ, Sheriff Mulade made the plea at the 2019 Sheriff Mulade Inter-Local Government Quiz and Essay Competitions for Rural Secondary Schools in Warri North, Warri South and Warri South West Local Government Areas of the state, held in Warri.

According to him, “the importance of education in the advancement of a nation cannot be overemphasised. Education is the backbone and the livewire of any economy.

“If Nigeria the most populous black race in the world hopes to meet up with high technological advancement as seen in other civilized countries like the United States, United Kingdom, Germany and Canada, then the country must take education seriously.”

He said the annual competition was aimed at bridging the gap between the riverine rural schools and their urban counterparts so that the coastal schools could have a full taste of what they have been denied overtime in terms of academic exposure.

“We want to use this opportunity to promote and sustain the existing peace among the ethnic nationalities in the communities within the three Warri LGAs, particularly Ijaw and Itsekiri people.

“The primary aim of CEPEJ is to promote educational awareness in the riverine rural communities and to assist the less privileged but highly intelligent students to pursue their education and career in life through scholarship support,” Mulade said.

Tsekelewu Grammar School from Delta North Local Government Area came tops in the quiz competition defeating other seven schools from Warri South and Warri South West.

Cash awards as well as educational materials were presented to the participating students.