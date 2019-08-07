Bling Lagosians Rakesin 100 Million Naira Box Office Revenue

Becomes first Nollywood film to reach the 100 million naira mark in 2019

BlingLagosians, a Bolanle Austen-Peters Production, has officially topped Nollywood films in 2019 as it reaches a 100 million Naira mark. This immense success was achieved over a 29-day cinema release period, putting Bling Lagosians amongst the top 10 Nigerian films and top 20 West African films in 2019.

The 100 million Naira mark is a significant record as only 9 Nigerian movies have crossed this line since the universal computerized system of tracking movies was established in December 2018. Distributed by Filmone, Bling Lagosians has since its premiere attracted thousands of viewers across Nigeria and is still to run in the cinemas for another month, despite heavy competition with top notch international movies such as Aladdin, Avengers, Spiderman and Lion King.

The movie has continued to exceed the expectations of all Nigerians as it mirrors a typical lifestyle of a powerful Lagos family. With elements such as the cast, plot, directing and overall cinematography, Bling Lagosians places Bolanle Austen-Peters, at the forefront of telling the unique story of Nigeria.

Commenting on this milestone, Director of BAP Productions, Bolanle Austen-Peters, said, “I am very proud to see that Bling Lagosiansis leading in Nollywood as the first film to hit a 100 million naira benchmark in 2019 so far, it is also an indication that BAP Productions is on track to delivering the best experience at the box office. Our success is not only driven by the position and passion we hold for the entertainment industry in Nigeria, it also stems from our ability to create world-class content that brings our unique culture and experiences to life.”

“I am very excited about this feat that Bling Lagosians has achieved especially because there are so many amazing movies in the cinema right now, and yet we have been able to contribute to the quality and volume of Nollywood productions. This is such a big deal for us and we are certain that this will propel other players in the industry to give their best share to the Nigerian Box Office.”, she added as she further urged those who have not seen the movie to do so at cinemas across Nigeria.

Bolanle Austen-Peters Productions (BAP), was founded in 2013, and has since produced 6 commissioned plays including SARO the Musical, which received a number of accolades and reviews from the BBC and Sky news. BAP is also the founder of Terra Kulture, a leading art, culture, lifestyle, and educational centre located in Lagos, Nigeria.

It is the premier recreational destination in Lagos for visitors, students and culture practitioners seeking to learn & experience Nigerian arts, food, fashion, theatre and history.Bling Lagosians is proudly sponsored by Ecobank, Amstel Malta and Unilever Plc.; in partnership with Misa, Volit, b2b, Megalectrics and Ornament Productions.