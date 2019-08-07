Babangida Calls for Resilience, Determination Among Leaders

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Former military President, General Ibrahim Babangida (rtd), has asked the leadership in the country to remain resilient.

The former military president spoke yesterday when he received the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, and some members of the minority parties in the lower chamber of the National Assembly.

Babangida said there was a need for the leaders to be determined in the face of divergent opinions about the recent happenings across the country.

According to Babangida, Nigeria is a difficult and complex country where many opinions exist.

He noted that from experience, he realised that for every opinion, there were as many other opinions considering the nation’s population.

He described the country’s population as vibrant, stressing that only what the people want must prevail.

Babangida said he has remained passionate and interested in what was happening in the country.

He also commended the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, and members of the opposition party for working for the good of the country.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Elumelu said the visit to the elder statesman’s residence in Minna, Niger State was to thank him for his support.

He also reacted to his suspension from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by the party’s leadership, saying he would not be distracted.