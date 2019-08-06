Youths Review Issues Bothering e-Governance at Digitest 2019

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

Digitest, an annual ICT Creative Camp and Competition for young techies ages 8-18 holds its 18th edition.

The event currently ongoing at Lekki-Forte College, Lekki Lagos, is themed e-Governance: Accountability, Creativity and Transparency (ACT).

The National Coordinator, Digitest, Mrs. Ibukun Odusote stated this year’s Digitest, which ends on Friday, is hinged upon nation building, as youths will be reviewing issues bothering on e-Governance, and also deploying various ICT tools to tackling these issues, thus preferring practicable solutions to electronic governance.

Odusote stated that lack of openness, transparency and accountability in governance is a major barrier to development.

She stated that an improved stakeholder involvement in our country would mean trumpeting the issues in governance and having everyone participate in the drive for finding solutions to these issues.

Embracing an open government principles in a tailored stakeholder engagement (government and citizens), then the blockades will be dealt with, she said.

Also, the reform that will be occur will lead ultimately to effective policy, effective budget and effective implementation, and the need for technologies in achieving this stride cannot be over-emphasized, Odusote stated.

The keynote speaker, Mr. Abdulrazaque Bello Barkindo, urged the youths to always look for source and verification of information before sharing on social media.

Barkindo employed the youths to always respect rules, as it portrays civilization. A means of success in life is telling the truth. You can be damned, but stick to the truth, he said

Other experts advised the youths to develop technological competence to counter lack of transparency and accountability in governance.