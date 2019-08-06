RevolutionNow: Timi Frank Challenges DSS to Name Sponsors

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has challenged the Department of State Security Service (DSS) to make public the names of the Nigerians abroad and the foreign collaborators allegedly sponsoring the #RevolutionNow protest.

Reacting through a statement made available to journalists yesterday in Abuja, Frank challenged the DSS to make its finding public or stop discrediting Nigerians, following its claims that some people abroad were behind the protest.

He described as a ‘’lazy’’ thinking for anybody to conjure that the Sowore-led group is planning to overthrow the current government.

Frank warned the security operatives who he said are currently intimidating and arresting their fellow Nigerians to learn from the case of former National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki, who had power to arrest anybody then but now he’s under perpetual detention.

According to him, “I challenge the DSS to show proof that some people abroad are sponsoring Omoyele Sowore’s #RevolutionNow protest. The current development has simply shown that the APC government is not used to democratic system of governance hence the fear it continues to create in the mind of Nigerians.

“The DSS authorities should stay off politics and stop blackmailing innocent Nigerians for demanding their rights.

“If there is anybody breaking the laws of the federation by their actions, it is the present administration and its officials who have no respect for the rule of law nor obey simple court orders.

“Where is the DSS intelligence that shows that some people are sponsoring the group? If the DSS is so sure of its assertions and not playing the script of the APC administration, the secret police should make public the names of the alleged sponsors.’’

He added that Nigerians and the world now know clearly that the current ‘’panic-stricken administration’’ is not tolerant, and it has just scored own goal by arresting a leader of a civil group demanding good governance without violence or any dangerous weapon.

Frank said the current insecurity, hunger, poor economy, unmitigated unemployment and disregard for the rule of law under President Muhammadu Buhari-led government has worsened to the extent that Nigerians would not need anybody to pay them before they come out on the streets to protest against bad governance being perpetuated by the APC.

“What happened in 2014 was not up to this level before Nigerians came out enmass during President Goodluck Jonathan, and the then administration didn’t accuse or arrest anybody. The Buhari-led APC should learn to be tolerant,” the former APC scribe said.