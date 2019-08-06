Nainggolan Joins Former Club Cagliari on Loan

Inter Milan midfielder Radja Nainggolan has joined Serie A rivals Cagliari on loan until the end of the season.

The 31-year-old former Belgium international returns to the club where he spent four years from 2010, making 137 appearances.

Nainggolan had only joined Inter last summer from Roma and played 29 league games last season.

He was capped 30 times for Belgium, scoring six goals, before retiring from international duty in 2018.

Danilo: Man City in Talks with Juve

Manchester City are in talks with Juventus over a deal to sign Portugal right-back Joao Cancelo with Brazil full-back Danilo moving the other way.

There is no agreement yet but City manager Pep Guardiola is keen to strengthen his options on the right.

City, who also have £45m England right-back Kyle Walker in their squad, are expected to pay a fee in addition to 28-year-old Danilo joining Juve.

Cancelo, 25, has also played further forward as well as at left-back.

He joined Juventus from Valencia for £35m in 2018 after spending a season on loan at Inter Milan.

Cancelo was part of the Portugal squad that won the Nations League earlier this summer although he did not play.

City signed Danilo from Real Madrid for £26.5m in 2017.

He has been involved in the Blues’ back-to-back Premier League title wins but has rarely been viewed as a first-choice.

Danilo has made 60 appearances in all competitions but only 22 league starts, the last of which came against Cardiff on 3 April.