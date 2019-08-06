Ahmed Musa Lauds Indigenous Estate Developer

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The captain of the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Ahmed Musa has lauded indigenous estate developer, Cosgrove, urging it to stick to quality delivery.

Musa, who visited one of the ongoing estate project in Abuja, hinted that he would like to own a home, saying he was inspired by the class and quality of homes built by the indigenous construction industry giant in the country.

The Eagles’ Captain, who was in the company of his team mate and bosom friend since Kano Pillars’ days, Abdullahi Shehu, said: “I want to own a Cosgrove home.”

According to him, “We should all take advantage of the golden opportunity offered by an outstanding indigenous real estate development organisations in the country. Investments may not start big, but they grow into large fortunes over time.”

Musa, identified the ability to recognise opportunities of secured investments as key to wealth creation, stating that Nigerians should take decisive steps to invest in reputable organsiations where their investemnts would yield desired growth while the capital is also secured.

“Get started, invest and they pay over time and you will grow,” the Eagles star said

Chief Executive Officer, Cosgove, Mr Umar Abdullahi, while welcoming the Super Eagles Captain to the Wuye Cosgrove Smart Estate said, “trust is the the foundation of every relationship,” adding that at, “Cosgrove, trust and professionalism are at the core of operations.”

He noted that as an indigenous company, the firm would continue to get the best known brains in research to provide ideas whose implementation would sustain premier real estate development in the country.

“We have established a very robust Research and Development (R&D) Department that exists to study, think and propose new strategies and methods that are not likely to find anywhere else.

“So, we devote a lot of funds to foreign travels, seminars and interaction with housing research institutes and establishments in Nigeria and overseas,” Abdullahi said.