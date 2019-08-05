Nizamiye Hospital Introduces New Services

The Nizamiye Hospital has completed the development of a new wing to cater for a couple of medical cases in Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the hospital, Mohammed Abubakar.

Abubakar stated that the hospital has recently completed its ultra-modern wing that consists of wards, operating theatres a pulmonary clinic, and a one-stop cardiac centre that offers services on interventional cardiology and cardiovascular surgery.

“The management of the hospital decided to make new investments in these areas in our desire to contribute to the growth of the health sector in Nigeria and to also reduce the menace of medical tourism,” he stated.

He further added that the pulmonary clinic is headed by an experienced consultant with over 15 years’ experience in Turkey and Europe.

“Our consultant pulmonologist is highly experienced with over 15 years’ experience in treating diseases of the lungs, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and tuberculosis. Our one-stop cardiac centre is also equipped with a functional Cath lab, interventional cardiologists as well as a highly experienced cardiovascular surgeon experienced in open-heart surgeries.

“We decided to make these investments because of our desire to contribute to the development of the health sector in Nigeria and to also reduce medical tourism,” he added.

The statement stated that the hospital is proud of its modest achievements in the past four years and desires to continue to render quality medical services to Nigerians.

“In our over four years of operations, we have recorded medical breakthroughs to the delight of the relevant authorities as well as patients and their relatives. Our flagship checkup program that runs through October to December every year has indeed saved lives. We are proud of these modest achievements that have been made possible by the combined efforts of our members of staff as well as the relevant authorities in Nigeria.”

Nizamiye Hospital was established in 2014 with a mandate to render trusted medical services to Nigerians.