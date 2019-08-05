Nigerians Without National ID Card Won’t Get Travel Passports, Says NIMC

By Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has said that with the executive order signed by President Muhammadu Buhari, no Nigerian will now get international passport without the national identity card.

The NIMC Director in Ekiti State, Mr. Gbenga Ifayefunmi, disclosed that there are 22 collection points in the state, urging residents to avail themselves of the opportunity to collect their cards.

He spoke in Ado Ekiti on Monday when the state Deputy Governor, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, registered at the commission’s office.

Ifayefunmi said the cards for those who registered between 2012 and 2014 are now ready, while new registrants will get their cards within the shortest possible time with improved technology in place.

Describing the national ID card as unique, Ifayefunmi revealed that it has lots of features and will be useful for the holder in accessing many benefits.

“It comes with many advantages because you will be asked to come with your national ID card before you can assess government facilities.

“It has unique numbers, social security numbers and can be used for healthcare and education, among others.

“In fact, by virtue of an Executive Order signed by President Buhari, you cannot obtain international passport or driver’s licence without the national ID card,” he said.

Speaking after getting his card, the Ekiti deputy governor urged residents yet to register for the national identity card scheme to do so without delay.

Egbeyemi also called on those who had registered to go to the office of the NIMC to collect their national identity cards which are now ready.

Egbeyemi advised the people of the state yet to register to do so to enjoy many benefits the holders of the card are entitled to.

The deputy governor noted that registration and collection of the national ID card is one of the civic duties of good citizens of Nigeria.

Egbeyemi said: “I am calling on all the people of Ekiti State who are yet to register for the national ID card to go and register.

“I have just collected my own card now. I am therefore calling on those already registered but yet to collect their cards to go and collect their cards because the cards are now ready.”

The deputy governor said government would equally work in synergy with the commission to sensitise citizens of the importance of registering and having their cards.