InfoWARE, PAU to Train Students on Market Data

Peter Uzoho

InfoWARE, a financial/capital market solutions provider, has collaborated with the Pan Atlantic University (PAU), Lagos, to integrate the use of InfoWARE Market Data Terminal (IMDT) in the curriculum of educational institution.

With the partnership formalised through a launch at the PAU campus recently, the school now has IMDT installed in a well-equipped laboratory to enable students leverage real-time market data terminal in learning more about the financial and capital market.

Speaking at the launch, the Chief Executive Officer/Chief Solution

Architect, InfoWARE, Mr. Uwa Agbonile, said the innovative and empowering partnership was the first of its kind in Nigeria, as the PAU becomes the first university in the country to leverage the Bloomberg-like terminal which would improve the employability of the PAU students in the financial market when they graduate.

He stated that the collaboration was being used as an example of how the university and the industry could collaborate to enrich the entire financial ecosystem. He added that the initiative which was the company’s CSR for the school, was part of its commitment to impacting its community, and also ensuring that graduates from the school have the requisite skills to compete in the global market.

Agbonile said: “As these will help prepare students for the industry, students will not only be employable by big players in the asset management and brokerage space who use InfoWARE to process transactions on a daily basis but would also help them garner experience – given them a competitive advantage over their peers.

“After students get trained in class, they can learn to place trade using real-time market data via GrowMyKudi – a product InfoWARE would launch in the coming months for students and investment enthusiasts to explore real-time market data to virtually invest and place trades

“User of the platform would be able to virtually buy and sell underlying asset leveraging Robo-Advisory -instructions, build investment-based portfolio, execute market orders, get investment education, and access a great community of traders and investment enthusiasts.”

Also, the Solutions Account Manager, InfoWARE, Nnenna Okoronkwo, stated that the partnership would be an opportunity to improve the skills of the students in investment banking.

“Most of the capital market in Nigeria runs on the InfoWARE terminal. This will be of benefit to the students when they graduate, as they would have acquired practical skills and experience in investment banking,” she said

Commenting on the partnership, the Dean, School of Management and

Social Sciences, PAU, Prof. Chantal Epie, said: “I am very happy with the collaboration between academia and industry because it will be very helpful for the students in their future endeavours.”

On his part, the Head, Department of Accounting, PAU, Prof. Onafowokan Oluyombo, noted that the partnership would be mutually-beneficial to both InfoWARE and the school, adding that the students would benefit immensely from the training.