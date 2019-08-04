No disharmony between Obaseki and his family – Family Head

The Obaseki/Ogbeide-Oyo dynasty in Edo State has said that there is no disharmony between the family and their son, the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki as being insinuated in some quarters.

Reading a statement by the Family Head, Pa Igbinokpogie Amadasun, to journalists at the family compound in Benin City, Assistant Secretary of the family, Mr. Jackson Aidiyiosa Obaseki, noted that the Governor did not close the door against his family and that members of the family are proud of the governor’s developmental strides.

According to Pa Amadasun, “That members of the Obaseki family do not flock nor hang around the Government House does not mean that they are in disharmony with the Governor.

“We want to put the record straight that there is no rancour or conflicts between the Governor and any section of the Obaseki/Ogbeide-Oyo family”.

Pa Amadasun described rumours of the governor shutting the door against his family as “fallacious, baseless and untrue.”

He said the family is proud of the developmental stride of their son, and appealed to all stakeholders to place the development of the state above personal interests.

The family urged the governor not to allow distraction derail his vision and aspiration to move Edo State to greater heights.

The Obaseki/Ogbeide-Oyo family commended the former governor of the state, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole for handing over to their son as his successor, stating, “We also request your unalloyed support for Obaseki in his quest to sustain the gains of true democracy to the good people of Edo State.”

PHOTO CAPTION:

S4_01:

L-R: Pa Obaseki; Pa Oba Adesagbon; Pa Amadasun, (family head), during an enlarged meeting of the Obaseki/Ogbeide-Oyo dynasty, at the family compound in Benin City, Edo State.