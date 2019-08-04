Ekiti to Conduct Council Election in December

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State Independent Electoral Commission (EKSIEC) yesterday disclosed that election into 16 Local Government Areas (LGAs) would be conducted in December.

The Chairman of the commission, Justice Jide Aladejana disclosed the plan in Ado Ekiti during a visit to the management of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ekiti State.

At the INEC office, Aladejana noted that election would hold in December because the two-year tenure of the current democratically elected council officials would elapse in December 19.

Aladejana expressed the readiness of EKSIEC to conduct credible council polls, noting that the visit was to seek INEC’s assistance in the areas of manpower development, voter’s register and permanent voter’s cards (PVCs) among others.

He said: “We are ready for a credible process that will attract every political party to participate in the elections. We are not going to bend the rules to favour any party because those to be elected are from Ekiti and not strangers.”

Also during the visit, the INEC Administrative Secretary in Ekiti, Dr Muslim Omoleke, said the electoral body was ready to offer support to EKSIEC in line with the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) existing between the two commissions.

Omoleke noted that the INEC was the custodian of voter’s register and PVCs, thereby promising to do the needful when time comes. He advised the EKSIEC to formalise its request.

According to the administrative secretary, INEC is ready to deepen democracy at all levels. So, the conduct of local government election is very important. We shall do our best to support you.

The council chairmen were elected in 2017 under the administration of former Governor Ayodele Fayose reinstated into their respective office by Fayemi after suspended by the assembly over alleged financial impropriety, were elected in 2017, under the Administration of Ayodele Fayose.

During his first term between 2010 and 2014, Fayemi did not conduct elections into the LGAs, though appointed caretaker committees to oversee the local government administration in the state.

He then resorted to the caretaker arrangements due to legal action the Peoples Democratic Party instituted against the composition of the State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC).

The PDP filed the suit challenge the appointment of former Chairman of SIEC, Mrs Cecilia Adelusi, who it claimed, was a member of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria. Consequently, the SIEC was dissolved based on that complaint.

Okonkwo Comiserate with Onyema over Father’s Death

Senator Annie Clement Okonkwo has Comiserated with the Chairman of Airpiece Limited, Mr. Allen Onyema over the death of his father Chief Michael Chukwuka Onyema.

In a statement yesterday Okonkwo, who reprensented Anambra Central senatorial district in the 6th Senate, the senator said: “I write to convey my deepest condolences to Barr Allen and the entire family of Onyema on the passage of late Chief Michael Onyema.

According to him, without any iota of doubt, late Chief Michael Onyema was a kind man with a heart of Gold. Papa as he is fondly called, lived a fulfilled life and will be greatly missed.

“I therefore urged you (Allen), members of the family of Onyema and the entire people of Mbosi Town to be strong as this is a period of grief. May the mercies of God grant him eternal rest and also grant the entire family the fortitude to bear the loss.”