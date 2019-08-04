COZA Pastor, Fatoyinbo, Returns to Pulpit

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, Senior Pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, COZA,, has returned to the pulpit after about a month of ‘leave of absence’ following allegation of rape leveled against him.

Fatoyinbo appearance in the church attracted a large crowd of worshippers on Sunday who were seen screaming and jubilating as he mounted the podium

The controversial pastor returned to the pulpit, a month after he announced that he would be ”taking a leave of absence from the pulpit of the church.”

In his sermon which was screened live on the church’s official Instagram page, he spoke of tribulations and persecution which he said every Christian was destined to encounter.

His sermon titled ‘Sudden victories’ attracted cheers and intermittent screams from the congregation.

The COZA pastor was accused of rape by Busola, wife of popular singer, Timi Dakolo, who made public confession about her alleged ordeal in the hands of the pastor when she was a teenager.