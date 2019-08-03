Security Operatives Arrest Sowore

Secutiry operatives, believed to be from the Department of State Service, have arrested the publisher of SaharaReporters, Mr. Omoyele Sowore.

Sowore, presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2019 elections and convener of #RevolutionNow Protests, was said to have arrested at his apartment in the early hours of Saturday.

A report by his online media outfit, SaharaReporters, said Sowore posted a distress tweet at 1:25 am. The medium also quoted an eyewitness confirming that his phone was forcefully taken from him.

The tweet read, “DSS invades Sowore’s”. He also tweeted “Ja p”, an indication that his phone must have been seized while trying to raise the alarm about his arrest.

His arrest may not be unconnected to a series of planned protests against bad governance in Nigeria scheduled for August 5, 2019. Sowore is behind the planned protest tagged #RevolutionNow.

DSS is yet to issue a statement on the arrest.