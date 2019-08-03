Sanwo-Olu Launches Free Child Healthcare

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, inaugurated a free healthcare programme aimed at combating organ impairment and life-threatening ailments in children. The initiative tagged ‘Healthy Bee Project’ is a component of the governor’s development agenda to reposition healthcare and give disadvantaged children access to quality medical care. The free medical mission is organised in collaboration with Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat (BOSKOH) Healthcare Mission International, a non-governmental organisation (NGO).

The four-week programme will commence with a six-day screening in seven Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) across the state, after which those whose conditions require higher medical examinations and surgeries will be taken to the tertiary healthcare facilities for the exercise free of charge. Inaugurating the healthcare project at a ceremony held at LTV Blue Roof in Agidingbi, Governor Sanwo-Olu, represented by his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, said the programme was purposely designed to keep children fit for their study and activities that would make them attain their potential. He encouraged parents to utilise the opportunity to take their children for screening and treatment for medical conditions that can limit their mental and physical development.

He said: “If children lack access to good health facilities and quality medical attention, they might lose their ability and functionality. We want to help them fight ailments that can put them at disadvantage. This is the reason the programme is essential to make sure our children live a good and fulfilling life. On behalf of the people of Lagos State and for the benefit of our children in Lagos and on behalf of the Governor of Lagos State, I flag off this programme for the benefit of our children.”