Partial Closure of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Shifted to September 2

The planned reconstruction of the 600 metres stretch at the Lagos-end of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway between Kara Bridge and Ojodu Berger, will now begin on September 2 and not today, as earlier scheduled.

A statement, signed by the Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Mr. Adedamola Kuti said, “To enable for effective traffic management plan and show sensitivity to Nigerians, the Government and the Contractor have now reviewed the work plan. The reconstruction of this stretch of the road will now commence on 2nd of September.”

In his statement titled, ‘Rehabilitation/Reconstruction and Expansion of Lagos-Ibadan Dual Carriage Section I’, Kuti said “It has come to the notice of the office of the Federal Controller of Works, Lagos and also the Engineer’s Representative that the contractor on the above named road project plans to close a section of the road for repairs.

“You may wish to know that the road project is an ongoing one and the contractor’s mode of operation is to create diversion as necessary to enable reconstruction work to be carried out at specific locations. This has been done on several locations along the alignment.”

He said the intended reconstruction and expansion work of the section between Berger junction and Kara Bridge “is designed to follow the same way. This location has high volume of traffic and commercial activities, hence and early release of information to the public to intimate them of the planned work.

“The idea is to divert traffic at this location to enable construction work to be carried out. Neither the government nor the contractor had any intention to close any section of the road,” the statement said.