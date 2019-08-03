Kogbagidi Expands VIP Saturday Series,  to Unveil new Club 

Kogbagidi is one name you can’t take out of the show business game. He has been actively involved in the business for over a decade and has proven himself to be a man to reckon with. He has established his hold and strength among artistes he worked with over time from Dammy Krane, Davido, Dbanj, Zlatan Ibile, Cdq, Jhybo, and a host of many.

As regards Kogbagidi VIP Saturday, he has this to say, “It is a unique initiative of mine, to singularly appreciate, honor and reward great artistes, celebrities, talents and excellence. We specially recognise their efforts and achievements in their line of calling. We invite them to a special location to celebrate and party. This in turn will put them in the spotlight by increasing their fan base, connect them to potential clients and it’s also an opportunity to ease of stress.”

Kogbagidi has just gone into an advance business arrangement with Lite House Club, Surulere to rebrand the night life hub as Kogbagidi VVIP Lounge by Lite House. He said, “I have always collaborated and partnered with Clubs, Lounge, Resorts and others to make my events which have created more awareness, more fan base, more contacts, more connects and more demands for my kind of hospitality and platform.”