Katsina Gets N23m Skills Acquisition Centre 

Francis Sardauna in Katsina



In a bid to complement federal government’s move to eradicate youth restiveness and street begging in Nigeria, the Jaiz Charity and Development Foundation has inaugurated the construction of N23 million education and skills acquisition centre in Katsina State.

The charitable organisation, which is an establishment of Jaiz Bank Plc, was created to implement the Bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility programmes such as provision of education to the less-privileged, poverty eradication, youth and women empowerment and capacity building.

Speaking at the ceremonial flag off of the construction in Katsina, Friday, the Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation, Mr. Imam Abdullahi Shuaibu, said the centre when completed, would enroll children of the less-privileged and the host community.

He explained that the project which was initiated by a community philanthropist in the state, Hajia Hadiza Shitu, would be completed within the timeframe of 16 weeks and handed over to the community members for utilisation.

Shuaibu, represented by the Foundation’s Head of programme, Engineer Ahmed Mohammed Yola, affirmed that, “She donated this premises so that an educational centre would be built to take care of the immediate community and children of the less privileged.”

According to him, “She donated the premises to Jaiz foundation, and foundation took it upon itself to build this premises to the standard that is expected and enroll children from rich and poor homes and even the Almajiri children that are within the community.

“The board of Jaiz Charity and Development Foundation in its magnanimity approved the contract base on the budget and the timeline has been given, which is a period of 16 weeks for the project to completed at the tune of N23 million.”