Augustsecrets Kids Food Fair

It’s no secret that August secrets make the best foods that kids love to eat. The 21st of July saw an amazing turn up of parents, guardians, and their kids to Augustsecrets’ first ever kids fair organised with the sole aim of showcasing their new products, as well as create an avenue of fun and entertainment for families to chill, mingle, and be properly catered to. It was an event filled with fun, laughter, games, and free gifts for all.

According to the brand’s Founder, Mrs Toyin Onigbanjo, “I understand the sacrifices parents make for their children’s comfort and well-being which is as it should be, but I also want parents to sit back and enjoy their time when they can. The sole purpose of this fair, aside from the food exhibition and sales, was really to give parents the opportunity to just relax and enjoy themselves with the assurance that their children were properly watched over.”

The event, held in Bay Lounge, Lekki, kicked off at 11 am.

Guests and their kids were properly registered using number identity tags at the registration booth stationed outside the hall entrance. There was a photo session, positioned adjacent to the registration booth, with a branded backdrop and cute looking handheld photo props. Guests obviously had a great time taking memorable shots – kids were showing off amazing poses as they smiled for the camera with their parents.

The event hall was done up exhibition style, but with fun, kid-friendly touches and Instagram worthy photo areas such as a flower wall featuring sunflowers, balloons suspending from the ceiling, and other colourful elements. The MC took the adults through each event highlights such as the dancing competition, health workshops, free dental consultation on how to care for and maintain your teeth, and of course the spa which took care of the stressed muscles of these hardworking adults.