2019 Black Badge Ghost Rolls Royce Exudes Elegance at Ride and Drive Stories

By Bennett Oghifo



Traditionally, the Rolls Royce car is strictly for riders, but with recent additions to the family, enthusiasts who love to drive can now do so and in style.

The new variants do not in any way dilute the grace and elegance of the Rolls Royce car, and it is still not a car for everybody, according to Dr. Cosmos Maduka, President of the Coscharis Group, sole representative of Rolls Royce in Nigeria.

Recently, some auto journalists were extended the privilege of taking the 2019 Black Badge Ghost Rolls Royce on a Ride and Drive around Banana Island. It was quite an exhilarating experience, as the soft and quiet piece of machinery glided through the streets.

The Black Badge Ghost is “Rolls-Royce unleashed. Its aura intensified. More power, more audacity, more spirit.

The boldest expression of Rolls-Royce is crafted for those who will never conform,” according to the automaker.

It is Rolls-Royce’s masterpiece of sculptural grace with its daring aesthetic, the said. “Black Badge Ghost is a tenacious incarnation of elegance and a beacon for those who defy convention.

Black Badge adds a supernatural power to Ghost’s elegant charisma. Enhanced performance makes this the fastest Ghost ever. Within the opulent interior of the Black Badge, the Piano Black veneer surrounds you with an echo of darkness.”

The Black Badge Ghost CO2 emission is 370 g/km; Fuel consumption: 17.4 mpg /16.2 l/100km, and it is defined as ‘A Darker State of Grace’. “Rolls-Royce’s masterpiece of sculptural grace is transformed by a daring aesthetic. Black Badge Ghost is a tenacious incarnation of elegance, and a beacon for those who defy convention.

“Black Badge adds an otherworldly power to Ghost’s elegant charisma. Enhanced performance makes this the fastest Ghost ever. Boldness envelops Black Badge Ghost’s iconic features. Choose the blackest of blacks, or your own distinctive palette.

“Darkened chrome elements and carbon fibre composite wheels accentuate Ghost’s sculptural purity, evoking an enigmatic poise as you glide through the night.

“The refined thrill of Black Badge Ghost continues with the horseshoe sweep design of the interior, cocooning you in a visceral experience of luxury. Within the opulent interior, the Piano Black veneer surrounds you with an echo of darkness.”