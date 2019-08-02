Korean Centre Upgrades 81 FCT Students in Taekwondo

Olawale Ajimotokan

Eighty one students drawn from four schools in the FCT have been upgraded by the Korean Cultural Centre, Nigeria, (KCCN) for their artistry in taekwondo.

The successful students were from Model Primary School, Maitama, LEA Zone 3 Primary School, Model Junior Secondary School, Maitama and LEA Primary School, Wuse 5, Zone 1.

They were moved to the next level at the second graduation ceremony of the UBEB/KCCN Taekwondo Programme held in Abuja.

A member of KCCN Taekwondo coaching crew, Abdulmalik Saidu, disclosed that of the 109 students that attended the programme, only 81 of them were promoted into their next levels.

The Korean Centre initiated the programme in 2013 while the first graduation was held in 2018.

Saidu applauded the talent of the students, saying that they have already surpassed the expectations of the coaching crew.

“We are doing our best to ensure that they don’t only become champions locally but become Olympians in the nearest future. When I see their raw talent, I am really impressed and I believe the future of taekwondo in Nigeria is bright if the government gives the necessary supports,“ Saidu stressed.

Some of the kids who excelled at the programme included Amir Mohammed and Fatima Mohammed of Model Primary School, Maitama. They were named the best in the male and female categories respectively.

Others were Noah Stephen and Ruqayyat Abdulrahman from LEA Zone 3 Primary School and Victor Disu and Amina Mohammed of Model Junior Secondary School, Maitama.