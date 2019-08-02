Ibadan Monarchs Vow Not to Return to Olubadan’s Palace as High Chiefs

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The two-year royal crisis within the Ibadan Traditional Council, Thursday assumed another dimension as indications emerged that there are still some scores to settle, with the new kings vowing that they would only return to the Olubadan palace if they were accorded due

recognition as obas and not as high chiefs.

Rising from a meeting held at the residence of Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, in Ibadan, the kings said their new status as kings had already been gazette, arguing that it meant that they were legally recognized as kings and not high chiefs.

The traditional rulers were upgraded by the immediate past Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi.

According to them, unless the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, and his aides, recognize and address them as kings, they

would never to return to the palace.

While faulting earlier reports that they went to the Popoyemoja Palace of Olubadan without crowns, Oba Olakulehin and Oba Tajudeen Ajibola, who spoke on behalf of others, stated that those saying that were living in fool’s paradise and were being mischievous.

Explaining further, Oba Olakulehin wondered why mischief makers were making mountain out of a molehill, saying as kings, it was not

mandatory for them to wear crowns all the time they go out, adding that those peddling the rumour should observe other popular kings in

Yorubaland including Olubadan if it was every time they wore their crowns.

They noted that it was a fact that their status as kings had come to stay and nothing on earth could undo that.

According to them, after the former Governor Ajimobi who meant well

for Ibadan and its people approved them as kings, the court attested

to it in March 2018 when, in addition to the earlier promoted 21

kings, another 27 kings were elevated and empowered by the Chieftaincy

Laws of Oyo State Cap 28, section 28(i) vol. 1.

The monarchs insisted that those casting aspersions on their crowns

were either ignorant of what the law says or they were being

mischievous.

In a statement signed by His Royal Majesty, Oba Lekan Balogun, Otun

Olubadan of Ibadanland and His Royal Majesty, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin,

Balogun of Ibadanland, the kings said: “the reform carried out by the

immediate past governor of the state, Senator Abiola Ajimobi was in

the best interest of Ibadan and in response to the age-long agitation

for befitting status for the Ibadan high chiefs within the larger Oyo

State Council of Obas and chiefs.

“What they don’t know is that even without wearing crowns to the

Olubadan palace, we are obas. For anybody to say, remove your crowns

before you come to us, it is absurd. We won’t return to Olubadan

palace as high chiefs but as obas.

“We are not fighting Olubadan at all, he is the one fighting us. What

we are saying is that he should accord us the respect and recognition

that we deserve. Two, we have told him many times that his wife

(Olori), has no right to sit with us at Olubadan-in-council meeting.

She is not a member. We learnt that she still sat at a meeting

recently and as long as that impunity continues, there won’t be peace.

We love and cherish peace, but things must be done properly”.