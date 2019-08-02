CDS Unveils Four Mine-resistant Anti-ambush Vehicles Made in Nigeria

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Nigerian Army Thursday unveiled four Mine Resistant Anti Ambush Protected (MRAP) Vehicles designed and manufactured in Nigeria in partnership with Proforce Limited.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Gabriel Olanisakin, unveiled the vehicles at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Asokoro, Abuja.

Am army statement said the MRAP vehicles were the result of collaboration between the Nigerian Army and Proforce Limited and in line with the local content policy of the federal government and the desire and commitment of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai, for the army to be self-reliant and the need to develop indigenous production of defence hardwares.

Under the leadership of Buratai, Nigerian Army has successfully established the first ever Army vehicle manufacturing company in Nigeria and indeed in Africa and it has already commenced manufacture/production of various types of armoured personnel carrriers, MRAP, mine clearance system, ballistic vests, military boots combat, bullets proof vehicles, ballistic helmets, protective jackets among other military hardwares.

The MRAP vehicles will be inducted into the frontline in the North-east to fight terrorism and insurgency in Nigeria. More of these vehicles and other combat capabilities or enablers are expected soon.