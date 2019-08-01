Winners Emerge in Inlaks’ Competition

Winners have emerged in the maiden edition of the Inlak’s Insurtech Hackathon themed “Shaping the future of Insurance.”

The two-day competition, which held last week in Lagos, featured Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), Chief Information Officers (CIOs), and participants from the insurance, technology, Fintech and other sectors across Ghana, Nigeria, and Kenya.

The competition came on the heels of the launch of “thehatch”, an innovation Lab set to build, scale and provide a nurturing environment for Fintech start-ups by ensuring a level playing field for domestic technological ideas.

With over 85 participants, the contest witnessed the creation of technologically-enabled solutions that addressed significant challenges in the insurance sector. The three leading teams with top-notch Insurtech solutions carted away the prizes.

As one of the foremost ICT companies in sub-Saharan Africa, Inlaks said it would continually uphold and spearhead projects/ideas that would birth cutting-edge ICT products and solutions. The launch of ‘thehatch’ reinforces Inlaks 2.0’s vision to identify, promote, support, and encourage home-based technology entrepreneurs.

Speaking on the long term significance of ‘thehatch’ Innovation Lab in Africa, the Executive Director, Innovation and Business Transformation at Inlaks, Olufemi Muraino said: “With thehatch launch and the maiden Insurtech Hackathon, we have been able to bring together a host of brilliant African tech minds who has innovatively invented solutions tailored to the insurance industry. I am elated at the launch of our tech hub as we are focused on opening up new markets while also introducing innovative information technology products into the sub-Saharan African markets”.

Managing Director, Africa Operations at Inlaks, Femi Adeoti, in a statement, said: “Inlaks has been thriving favorably in the ICT space for over three decades now. We, no doubt, are aware of the immense contributions of technology to mankind from that time till this present moment. Technology has been, is and will continue to be a necessity in our world.

“Continuous change and growth in tech solutions to adapt to man’s need is also a proof of the growing demands for technological inventions. With ‘thehatch’, Inlaks is ready to be an anchor for worthy home-based (African) solutions to give them global relevance. We call on young techpreneurs to take a giant step towards making a huge impact on the global tech evolution trend. Our vision for thehatch is to be Africa’s most sought after center for innovative technology, human capital, and start-ups ready to transform the economic future of Africa”.